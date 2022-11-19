World Cup remnants at airport get red-carded
The crumbling concrete soccer balls in front of the Dawid Stuurman Airport are finally being removed after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was notified about the dangers they posed to motorists.
The damaged balls sat at a crucial entry point into the city for tourists for years, giving a poor reflection of what the city had to offer, a tourism expert said...
World Cup remnants at airport get red-carded
Politics Reporter
The crumbling concrete soccer balls in front of the Dawid Stuurman Airport are finally being removed after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was notified about the dangers they posed to motorists.
The damaged balls sat at a crucial entry point into the city for tourists for years, giving a poor reflection of what the city had to offer, a tourism expert said...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend