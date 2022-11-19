×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

World Cup remnants at airport get red-carded

19 November 2022
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The crumbling concrete soccer balls in front of the Dawid Stuurman Airport are finally being removed after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was notified about the dangers they posed to motorists.

The damaged balls sat at a crucial entry point into the city for tourists for years, giving a poor reflection of what the city had to offer, a tourism expert said...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read