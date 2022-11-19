WEATHER GURU | The Bay, a sore thumb on the rainfall charts

Why is it that every time rain is forecast in our area, it just does not materialise?
This was a question posed by a despondent Patensie farmer.
The valley has been in a drought situation for about seven years, with water quotas cut to a mere 20%.
As if the citrus industry has not suffered enough with strikes and new international regulations.
Now the weather is not playing ball.
The Guru has experienced this first-hand when tracking a storm on satellite (not a forecast) that was heading for the Bay.
At the last moment, in the Addo area, it veered off to the Colchester-Port Alfred region.
This led to a lot of banter and even had Derrick Nesbit doing a cartoon on the weather gods bypassing the Bay as they could not pronounce Gqeberha.
Then came Saturday, with a destructive thunderstorm yielding hail and destroying crops in areas of the Langkloof and Tsitsikamma, where 5,000 cabbages were lost in 10 minutes by one farmer.
Alas, only 13.2mm rain was recorded at Joubertina.
A week before and less than 100km to the west of our main catchment, 179mm was recorded just north of Meiringspoort in two hours.
If that had only been over the Langkloof, I think we would all be rejoicing and giving thanks to those elusive weather gods.
Since the 1968 floods, meteorologists wrote of the cut-off low’s position and forecasting its path.
In those years, they claimed it could occur anywhere between Plettenberg Bay and East London.
Fortunately, forecast technology is much more advanced and accurate today.
The past weekend’s situation, caused by an upper trough, was very similar on Friday and Saturday, but yielded differing results in our area.
Forecasts are just a means of predicting the highest probability of an event.
Naturally, that is not an assurance of it occurring.
The seasonal forecasts are still confident for above-average rainfall until March 2023.
Everywhere in the country that is VERY true, but not here.
I will not explore the debate on climate change and the effects of La Nina or conspiracy theories.
At this stage, theories and explanations will not solve the situation.
However, in all facets of weather there is roughly seven years between a peak and trough.
This is recorded as far back as Biblical times where they speak of the seven lean years and seven years of abundance.
The tide must turn some time soon.
Viewing the start of spring, temperatures have been well above the norm over most of the country, especially to the north and east, with up to 2-3°C above norm in places.
Globally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ranked land temperatures for October 2022 the second warmest in history after 2015.
This implies a lot of energy out there to fuel up tropical storms globally and thunderstorms locally.
In the Bay, temperatures are normal for this time of year.
This week in history: In 1992, 30 years to the day, a hail event similar to last weekend’s occurred in Haarlem and Misgund, just up the road from Joubertina.
This week in 1996, floods caused R100m worth of damage in the Eastern and Western Cape.
Weather Safety Tip: Do not bath or shower and avoid touching taps during a thunderstorm. Your house might not be 100% properly earthed.
