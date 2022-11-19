Shoppers load up on good health
Gqeberha store introduces in-house dietitian to offer clients healthier alternatives and advice
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 19 November 2022
Now you can have your cake, eat it and check what type of damage its likely to do.
Newton Park SUPERSPAR has partnered up with a dietitian to give customers free in-house dietary advice as they shop. ..
