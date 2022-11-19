×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Shoppers load up on good health

Gqeberha store introduces in-house dietitian to offer clients healthier alternatives and advice

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 19 November 2022

Now you can have your cake, eat it and check what type of damage its likely to do.

Newton Park SUPERSPAR has partnered up with a dietitian to give customers free in-house dietary advice as they shop. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read