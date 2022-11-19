VIDEO | ‘Serial squatter’ now evicted from Bluewater Bay property
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 19 November 2022
Booted out of the Bluewater Bay property she occupied rent-free for more than two years, serial squatter Dawn Humphries cut a forlorn figure next to a heap of household items outside the residence on Friday morning.
Since March 2020, the owner of an Adonia Crescent home in Bluewater Bay struggled to pay his bond due to unpaid rent, in addition to an outstanding municipal bill, totalling more than R600,000...
VIDEO | ‘Serial squatter’ now evicted from Bluewater Bay property
