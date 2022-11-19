In an attempt to revive sport and bring a sense of unity to Ward 46, councillor Ntobeko Nqakula will host the Councillor’s Cup Sport Tournament at Hintsa Park and Soccer Fields in Kariega on Saturday.
With recent news of mass shootings having rocked the area, Nqakula has taken it upon himself to keep the youth active and away from engaging in negative pursuits.
“We can see a lot of young people roaming the streets and not being involved in any sports activities,” Nqakula said.
“We felt that with the high crime that is happening — there are murders, a lot of theft, alcohol and drug abuse— we needed to bring these kids back to sports activities.
"That is why we involved a number of sports codes, such as karate, judo, netball, soccer and boxing.
“The aim is reviving sport and uniting the ward.
“It is to unite the people of Ward 46 and do away with the fear they have that they can’t even come out of their houses.
"That is why we involved stakeholders like the safety and security cluster of the police, and the traffic police, to also be part of the programme, so they are able to give our people hope and inform them that they are safe.”
Speaking during a sports kit handover ceremony at the Babs Mandlakane Community Hall on Thursday, Nqakula said the tournament was part of an ongoing programme.
“This programme started in July.
"On July 1 we paraded in the streets of Ward 46.
"We did a campaign and the theme was sport against crime.
"We paraded with police and traffic officials.
“The plan is to have the Councillor’s Cup tournament annually with the intention next year to include other sport codes.”
He said this year’s event catered for senior players only, but because they also wanted juniors to feel like they were included in the programme, they would stage karate and judo demonstration fights.
HeraldLIVE
Kariega to stage Councillor’s Cup event
Image: VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
In an attempt to revive sport and bring a sense of unity to Ward 46, councillor Ntobeko Nqakula will host the Councillor’s Cup Sport Tournament at Hintsa Park and Soccer Fields in Kariega on Saturday.
With recent news of mass shootings having rocked the area, Nqakula has taken it upon himself to keep the youth active and away from engaging in negative pursuits.
“We can see a lot of young people roaming the streets and not being involved in any sports activities,” Nqakula said.
“We felt that with the high crime that is happening — there are murders, a lot of theft, alcohol and drug abuse— we needed to bring these kids back to sports activities.
"That is why we involved a number of sports codes, such as karate, judo, netball, soccer and boxing.
“The aim is reviving sport and uniting the ward.
“It is to unite the people of Ward 46 and do away with the fear they have that they can’t even come out of their houses.
"That is why we involved stakeholders like the safety and security cluster of the police, and the traffic police, to also be part of the programme, so they are able to give our people hope and inform them that they are safe.”
Speaking during a sports kit handover ceremony at the Babs Mandlakane Community Hall on Thursday, Nqakula said the tournament was part of an ongoing programme.
“This programme started in July.
"On July 1 we paraded in the streets of Ward 46.
"We did a campaign and the theme was sport against crime.
"We paraded with police and traffic officials.
“The plan is to have the Councillor’s Cup tournament annually with the intention next year to include other sport codes.”
He said this year’s event catered for senior players only, but because they also wanted juniors to feel like they were included in the programme, they would stage karate and judo demonstration fights.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend