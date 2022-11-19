×

Your Weekend

Former teacher’s dedication inspires ex-pupils to start foundation in her name

By Roslyn Baatjies - 19 November 2022

A Schauderville teacher’s unwavering dedication to her pupils over the years led to them establishing a foundation in her name at the recent 40th reunion.

St James Roman Catholic Secondary School principal and Corinne Forbes Foundation board member Shaun Rensburg said Corinne Beck [formerly Forbes] was known by many as she had made a significant contribution to the lives of past pupils...

