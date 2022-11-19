Coega celebrates aquaculture development milestone
New project has attracted five investors and secured nearly 1,000 jobs
By Guy Rogers - 19 November 2022
Eastern Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay leaders joined the Coega Development Corporation on Friday to celebrate a milestone infrastructure project which has already secured five investors and nearly 1,000 jobs.
The project centres on 100ha and a 3.1km road which will give investors access to a suite of pivotal Coega development opportunities including an aquaculture development zone and a desalination plant...
