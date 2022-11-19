Animal groups get claws into Blaauwbosch sheikh
Kariega SPCA, Aspinall Foundation still waiting for payment from game reserve owner after footing R700,000 bill for relocation of suffering animals
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 19 November 2022
The wealthy former owner of Blaauwbosch Private Game Reserve has ignored a high court summons to pay two non-profit organisations more than R700,000.
The Kariega branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the SA office of the British wildlife conservation group the British Aspinall Foundation are now considering their options...
Animal groups get claws into Blaauwbosch sheikh
Kariega SPCA, Aspinall Foundation still waiting for payment from game reserve owner after footing R700,000 bill for relocation of suffering animals
The wealthy former owner of Blaauwbosch Private Game Reserve has ignored a high court summons to pay two non-profit organisations more than R700,000.
The Kariega branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the SA office of the British wildlife conservation group the British Aspinall Foundation are now considering their options...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend