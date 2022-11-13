Children’s Christmas will be merrier, thanks to kind donors
A long-standing Australian donor, a Gqeberha bike club and the Nelson Mandela Bay community are already spreading Christmas cheer with the first-ever Missionvale Care Centre toiletry drive.
To heighten the festive spirit, the centre is taking the merriment of its annual gift-giving campaign up a notch, opening a door for toiletry and sanitary product donations for teenagers and others in need...
Reporter
