VWSA to build new model at Eastern Cape plant
Product will be aimed primarily at SA and other African markets, says global CEO Thomas Schaefer
By David Furlonger - 05 November 2022
Volkswagen SA (VWSA) is to build a new vehicle at its Eastern Cape assembly plant to reduce export dependence on its Polo car range.
The new product, probably an SUV, will be aimed primarily at SA and other African markets...
