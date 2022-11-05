Vakala’s killers must never know peace, Nehawu leader says
By Yolanda Palezweni and Devon Koen - 05 November 2022
As National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) Eastern Cape deputy chair Lizo Vakala was laid to rest on Friday, the woman alleged to be behind his murder abandoned her bail application.
During her brief appearance in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court, Miranda Galela, 35, confirmed to magistrate Magqani Daca that she no longer intended to apply for bail...
