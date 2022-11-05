Trial date set for couple accused of toddler’s death
Murder accused Robin and Kristen Clarke will finally have their day in court nearly a decade after little Krisley Faith Dirker died under mysterious circumstances.
The pair, who married two years after Krisley’s death in 2013, will have their pretrial conference heard in the Gqeberha high court on January 18 after the matter was transferred from the city’s magistrate’s court, where they appeared briefly on Friday...
Court reporter
