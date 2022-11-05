New R63m school handed over in Kariega
KwaNobuhle’s Noninzi Luzipho Primary, equipped with all the mod cons, replaces informal structures
A brand new school with all the extra trimmings and worth R63m was presented to the Kariega community on Friday amid much excitement.
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade officially handed over the keys to the Noninzi Luzipho Primary School in KwaNobuhle as parents and community members sang songs...
General Reporter
