×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

New R63m school handed over in Kariega

KwaNobuhle’s Noninzi Luzipho Primary, equipped with all the mod cons, replaces informal structures

05 November 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

A brand new school with all the extra trimmings and worth R63m was presented to the Kariega community on Friday amid much excitement.

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade officially handed over the keys to the Noninzi Luzipho Primary School in KwaNobuhle as parents and community members sang songs...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read