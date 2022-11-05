Eastern Cape summer initiation season begins
By Zamandulo Malonde - 05 November 2022
As the Eastern Cape summer initiation season kicked off on Friday with about 40,000 people expected to undergo the customary practice, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders has called on stakeholders to prioritise the health and safety of the initiates.
Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders acting secretary Vuyo Stofile said the early start of the season was meant to cater to boys who were not in school...
