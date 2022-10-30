×

Your Weekend

Sophisticated bushveld experience awaits at Shamwari Private Game Reserve

Post-Covid operations back in full swing as one of top Eastern Cape safari resorts celebrates 30th anniversary

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 30 October 2022

After almost two years of no guests and losing 300 staff due to Covid-19, one of the Eastern Cape’s finest safari resorts, Shamwari Private Game Reserve, is fully operational once again.

Located 75km outside Gqeberha, the three-decade-old game reserve is home to one of southern Africa’s most successful and sustained conservation projects incorporating five of SA’s eight major biomes — savannah, forest, fynbos, thicket and grassland...

