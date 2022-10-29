WEATHER GURU | Are we prepared for flood after drought?

When will that big rain arrive to finally end our drought?
Although there are the sceptics who believe the drought is over or is just another government conspiracy, nothing could be further from the truth.
The good rains in May saved us from using the dreaded standpipe taps and the August rains gave us a temporary reprieve, until winter, which is Nelson Mandela Bay’s rainy season.
Droughts in this region are always broken by a flood of some proportion. Urban dwellers have lately started to learn the effects of a drought, which had previously been a way of life for farmers.
Due to rapid population growth, urbanisation, and climate change, both floods and droughts will become more regular and more intense in the years to come.
Comparing this drought to others, although not a record at this stage, if it lasts until 2028, it will become a new record. Older folk will recall the drought post the 1981 flood.
East of Port Alfred with the advent of the thunderstorm season, dams are filling to capacity. West of the Bay the opposite is true, with the main storage dams sitting at 19% and forecast to decline rapidly with increased summer evaporation and the influx of tourists.
In the Bay and surrounds, although 2012 had an incredible amount of rainfall, there was no single major event. It just did not stop raining.
Since the last catastrophic flood in 1981, there have been some serious events, but none as major as the very serious event of 2006, when the Kragga Kamma bridge washed away.
Considering that catastrophic floods occur once every 36 years (last was 1981), disastrous every 27 years (last was 1979) and very serious every seven years (last was 2006), we are long overdue for a flood of any proportion.
With the ever-growing concrete jungle, it is only logical that it will now take less rainfall to achieve these categories of flooding than it did 50 years ago. This further increases the chances of a flood.
Would the metro ever recover from a 1968 or even 1981 flood today?
The fact that statistically the drought could continue until past 2028 and that a flood is long overdue would be a bookmaker’s nightmare in setting odds.
However, for the first time in more than three years, the seasonal forecast is maintaining an above average rainfall for the entire region, right through until February.
All hope is that this could be a sign for the drought-breaking rain to come soon, but us older folks are cautious as we have experienced the destruction of these extreme events.
I was was saved from being sucked down a stormwater drain during the 1968 floods after being caught in a deluge of water on my way to Sunday School.
Are we prepared for the flood at the end of this drought?
This week in history: 1867 and 1908 floods: During the Great Flood of 1908 the steel bridge at the tramways building (old bus sheds) overtopped by six metres.
Weather safety tip: If your building starts flooding, switch off electricity at the main supply point. Electricity and water are not good bedfellows.
