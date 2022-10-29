Milestone booklets ready to help everyone understand tax
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 29 October 2022
The SA Revenue Service’s multilingual booklets which seek to make tax less intimidating to the ordinary taxpayer, received a resounding welcome at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha on Friday.
NMU acting vice-chancellor Prof Cheryl Foxcroft welcomed the initiative and suggested a memorandum of understanding between the university and Sars to collaborate on future projects that could involve financial literacy for all their students. ..
