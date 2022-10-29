Horse racing, fashion, food and fun as Algoa Cup returns

Fairview Racecourse will be abuzz this weekend with SA’s top horses and trainers heading to town for the prestigious Tab4Racing Algoa Cup.
Fashion, food and fun is all lined up for the three-day event, which kicked off on Friday and runs until Sunday.
Top horses and jockeys are battling it out in nine exciting races, including the R350,000 main event on Saturday over 2,000m.
Event organiser and Tab4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe encouraged visitors to dress “over the top” as the event promises to be jampacked with fashion, hospitality and fun.
“We are looking forward to welcoming horse racing enthusiasts and fun lovers from Nelson Mandela Bay and across SA to this year’s Tab4Racing Algoa Cup,” Sithebe said.
“It is Gqeberha’s premier race day and promises to be a memorable day of family fun and fashion.”
Out-of-town trainers have dominated the Algoa Cup for more than a decade.
This year, five top Western Cape stables are participating in the Algoa Cup and the R250,000 Racehorse Owners Stakes for three-year-old horses, which is run over 1,600m.
Justin Snaith, Candice Robinson, Glen Kotzen, Brett Crawford and Andre Nel are some of the big-name trainers who will be in town for the Algoa Cup.
Jacques Strydom was the last Nelson Mandela Bay trainer to lift the trophy in 2009 with Surfin’ USA, ridden by his brother Piere.
But champion Bay trainers Alan Greeff and Gavin Smith will be among the locals looking to ensure the Algoa Cup stays at home this year.
Public entrance is free and gates open at 11am.
For those who want to enjoy a full day at the track, there will be a free shuttle from Greenacres to Fairview Racecourse and back.
Rounding off the weekend, on Sunday, will be the 4Racing Grooms soccer tournament from 8am to 5pm.
This will provide participants a one-time opportunity to take part in events on the Fairview turf track with horse, athletes relay races, mountain bike racing, food and craft stalls, and a lot of soccer.
HeraldLIVE
