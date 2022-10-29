'Ban the Breed' pit bull petition wins more than 40,000 signatures
'Ban the Breed' pit bull petition wins more than 40,000 signatures
Petition calling for castration or sterilisation to prevent uncontrolled pit bull breeding
Animal lobby groups and victims of dog attacks are locked in a fierce debate about the future of the pit bull breed in SA.
“Ban the Breed”, a petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation advocating for a pit bull ban, has won more than 40,000 signatures and 250,000 views and 22,000 shares online since launching on October 13...
