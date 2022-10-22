Thoko Makamba drops debut single — and it’s all about love
By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 October 2022
After more than a decade of gracing various stages and delivering feature performances, Gqeberha musician Thoko Makamba has taken the bold step of releasing her debut single, Ukethe Mina.
The 31-year-old muso describes the single as a vibey, Afrobeat piece that takes the audience on a journey from a fear of love to embracing the feeling...
