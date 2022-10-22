×

Promised clampdown on illegal electricity connections still in limbo

Five contractors appointed to curb scourge in 2019, but no progress yet

22 October 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s plan to clamp down on illegal electricity connections is yet to take off, though the metro appointed five contractors to curb the scourge back in 2019.

The need to do preparatory work and community unrest are among the reasons proffered by officials for the delays...

