Your Weekend

Nomvume Mnyazi, first Bay victim of 1976 students uprising, honoured

New Brighton playwright Mongezi Ncwadi's play 'Mendi Road' deals with the events

22 October 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

While walking home from school at the start of the 1976 student uprising in Gqeberha, Nomvume Mnyazi was the first casualty when she was shot dead by police in Mendi Road, New Brighton. 

Mnyazi was born in Red Location and was a grade 10 pupil at Cowan High School...

