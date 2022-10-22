Hospitality student beats the odds to open The Patio
By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 October 2022
It took a young Kwazakhele woman seven attempts to convince a property owner to lease her a spot in Struandale to turn her dream of owning a restaurant into reality.
Her persistence paid off and since late 2021 Anita Sodladla has put her hospitality services qualification and experience working at various hotels in Gqeberha to good use operating her eatery, The Patio...
