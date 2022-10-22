×

Your Weekend

Convicted fraudster struck from roll of attorneys

Premium
22 October 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Makhanda lawyer and convicted fraudster Julia Mfundisi, found to be dishonest and completely lacking in integrity, has finally — after  four unsuccessful appeals —  been struck from the roll of attorneys.

On Thursday, the Makhanda high court ruled in favour of the provincial branch of the SA Legal Practice Council’s application to have Mfundisi removed as an attorney after years of misconduct and misrepresentations to various courts...

