Convicted fraudster struck from roll of attorneys
Makhanda lawyer and convicted fraudster Julia Mfundisi, found to be dishonest and completely lacking in integrity, has finally — after four unsuccessful appeals — been struck from the roll of attorneys.
On Thursday, the Makhanda high court ruled in favour of the provincial branch of the SA Legal Practice Council’s application to have Mfundisi removed as an attorney after years of misconduct and misrepresentations to various courts...
