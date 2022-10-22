Celeste Ntuli bringing new comedy show to the Bay
'Money and Men' explores agonising journey to find love and success in today’s world
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 22 October 2022
Money and men will be a topic of conversation sure to have Gqeberha audiences in stitches when comedian Celeste Ntuli lands in the city next month.
The internationally recognised comic’s latest show Money and Men will be at the Boardwalk Convention Centre on November 25, where she will bring a hilarious twist to stories of the all-too-familiar journey of finding love and succeeding in other aspects of life. ..
Celeste Ntuli bringing new comedy show to the Bay
'Money and Men' explores agonising journey to find love and success in today’s world
Money and men will be a topic of conversation sure to have Gqeberha audiences in stitches when comedian Celeste Ntuli lands in the city next month.
The internationally recognised comic’s latest show Money and Men will be at the Boardwalk Convention Centre on November 25, where she will bring a hilarious twist to stories of the all-too-familiar journey of finding love and succeeding in other aspects of life. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend