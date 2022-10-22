Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
They are well-organised and fast, and for two years have invaded homes to take what they want before disappearing without a trace.
The western outskirts of Gqeberha have seen more than 60 home invasions in two years, and security professionals believe most of these are the work of the same balaclava-clad gang terrorising smallholdings, remote properties and luxury estates...
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
News reporter
They are well-organised and fast, and for two years have invaded homes to take what they want before disappearing without a trace.
The western outskirts of Gqeberha have seen more than 60 home invasions in two years, and security professionals believe most of these are the work of the same balaclava-clad gang terrorising smallholdings, remote properties and luxury estates...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend