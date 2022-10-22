Bowhunting initiative nothing to carp about
By Guy Rogers - 22 October 2022
One arrow at a time and nearly 17,000kg of carp later, a Southern Cape environmental organisation is using the forgotten skill of the woodsman to remove alien fish from Garden Route lakes.
The little-known initiative by Invasive Fish Species Management, thought to be the only one of its kind in the world, is the basis for a nutrition project, unveiled earlier this month, which is now feeding thousands of needy people as far afield as the Karoo...
