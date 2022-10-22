Addo rugby talent to further career at prestigious Polish club
From the small community of Valencia in Addo, a young rugby star is set for the experience of a lifetime playing for one of the oldest and most successful rugby clubs in Poland.
Putting pen to paper for just 12 months on an initial offer of four years, Sachin Toring has been recruited as a flyhalf for the senior side of Polish team Lechia Gdansk...
