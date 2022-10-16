×

Your Weekend

Missionvale dancers hold their own at Cape Town ballroom extravaganza

16 October 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Despite being relatively inexperienced, short on funding and even attire, the talent of a group of dancers from Missionvale took centre stage at the national ballroom dancing championships, earning them an assortment of medals and recognition. 

The 10 agile and sure-footed Latin American and ballroom novices from the Missionvale Care Centre’s school of dance won eight gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the competition in Sunningdale, Cape Town, last week. ..

