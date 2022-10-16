Eastern Cape farmers fear locust battle on two fronts
Don’t let their tiny size fool you — the locusts are hatching and Eastern Cape farmers are already preparing for the worst.
Six months after they last terrorised the Karoo, decimating crops and grazing, the next generation of brown locusts has emerged and swarms have been spotted from the outskirts of Kariega to as far as Graaff-Reinet...
Eastern Cape farmers fear locust battle on two fronts
News reporter
Don’t let their tiny size fool you — the locusts are hatching and Eastern Cape farmers are already preparing for the worst.
Six months after they last terrorised the Karoo, decimating crops and grazing, the next generation of brown locusts has emerged and swarms have been spotted from the outskirts of Kariega to as far as Graaff-Reinet...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend