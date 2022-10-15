Rhodes bestows honorary doctorate on Mtintso
High commissioner to Namibia honoured for contributions as freedom fighter, gender activist
By Zamandulo Malonde - 15 October 2022
Rhodes University has conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on journalist, anti-apartheid activist and high commissioner to Namibia, Thenjiwe Mtintso.
Mtintso, who was awarded the doctorate at a postgraduate graduation ceremony at the university on Friday, said she did not take the accolade lightly...
