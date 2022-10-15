Pupils in tears as school says goodbye to dog attack victim
Staff and pupils at Papenkuil Primary School struggled to hold back their tears during an emotional memorial service for dog attack victim Storm Nuku on Friday.
The 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by at least one of the family’s two pit bulls in front of his two young cousins on September 26 at about 1pm after returning home from school...
Pupils in tears as school says goodbye to dog attack victim
General Reporter
Staff and pupils at Papenkuil Primary School struggled to hold back their tears during an emotional memorial service for dog attack victim Storm Nuku on Friday.
The 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by at least one of the family’s two pit bulls in front of his two young cousins on September 26 at about 1pm after returning home from school...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend