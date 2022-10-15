New road handed over to Schauderville community
With a focus on improving roads to promote economic development and improve residents’ quality of life, Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member for roads and transport councillor Kabelo Mogatosi handed over a completed street construction project in Schauderville on Friday.
The Schauderville/Korsten area is one of the city’s most active retail economic areas, servicing the broader northern areas and the former Ibhayi area including New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Zwide, Veeplaas and surrounds...
General Reporter
