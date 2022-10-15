×

Your Weekend

New road handed over to Schauderville community

15 October 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

With a focus on improving roads to promote economic development and improve residents’ quality of life, Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member for roads and transport councillor Kabelo Mogatosi handed over a completed street construction project in Schauderville on Friday.

The Schauderville/Korsten area is one of the city’s most active retail economic areas, servicing the broader northern areas and the former Ibhayi area including New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Zwide, Veeplaas and surrounds...

