Your Weekend

Four grilled over Nelson Mandela Bay shooting massacre

Police swoop on Summerstrand hideout after eight gunned down in KwaNobuhle

Premium
15 October 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

While the families of eight people killed in a shooting spree in Nelson Mandela Bay fear the murders will not be prioritised by police, four people have already been taken in for questioning after a suspected hideout in Summerstrand was infiltrated on Friday.

With the multiple murder probe now escalated to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed they had identified four people of interest...

