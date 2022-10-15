Arnold Terblanche to reply to state’s explosive statement on Monday
Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche will be spending another weekend in custody while his defence team finalises his replying affidavit in his ongoing battle for freedom.
On Friday, attorney Peter Daubermann told magistrate Kriban Pillay, who is presiding over Terblanche’s formal bail application based on new facts, that the document was “virtually complete” but needed to be proofread and properly formatted before it could be submitted to court...
