Rebuilding trust after an affair
Trust in an intimate relationship is rooted in feeling safe with another person. Infidelity, lies, or broken promises can severely damage it in a marriage. That, however, does not necessarily mean that a marriage can't be salvaged. Though rebuilding trust can be challenging when there is a significant breach, it is, in fact, possible if both partners are committed to the process.
..
Rebuilding trust after an affair
Mo and Phindi
Trust in an intimate relationship is rooted in feeling safe with another person. Infidelity, lies, or broken promises can severely damage it in a marriage. That, however, does not necessarily mean that a marriage can't be salvaged. Though rebuilding trust can be challenging when there is a significant breach, it is, in fact, possible if both partners are committed to the process.
..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend