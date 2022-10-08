Suspected wife killer Terblanche faces slew of new charges
By Devon Koen - 08 October 2022
Ordering a hit on his two co-accused and a state witness, trying to bribe his way out of jail and plotting to have seasoned officer Colonel Kanna Swanepoel removed from his case — these are some of the shocking new allegations levelled against suspected wife killer Arnold Terblanche.
Terblanche, accused of orchestrating the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki, in October 2021, appeared in the St Albans Prison Court on Friday in connection with a slew of new charges...
