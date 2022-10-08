×

Your Weekend

Promising Chippa player gunned down in suspected hit

Premium
08 October 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

 

Rising Chippa United academy graduate Chesley Jaftha was killed in a suspected hit in Rensburg Street in West End on Friday morning...

