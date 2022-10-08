Plea to parents: take your kids' complaints seriously
Child rape victim warns families not to blame children, or sweep events under the carpet
By Roslyn Baatjies - 08 October 2022
Raped at the age of 12 and treated like the perpetrator, Patricia Arnolds now pleads with parents to always keep a watchful eye on their children and to take their complaints of inappropriate sexual behaviour seriously.
Arnolds, founder of Thalitha Khumi Empowerment Centre, a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support to all victims of trauma, crime and violence, was speaking at a public awareness day at St Thomas Secondary School in Gelvandale...
