Napdi honours women heading Nelson Mandela Bay schools
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 08 October 2022
The Northern Areas People Development Initiative (Napdi) pushed female principals to the forefront in celebrating International Teachers’ Day, and honouring them for their tenacity in running schools efficiently and effectively.
Annually the Alumni Network, an affiliate of Napdi, commemorates the day with a special recognition event for teachers acknowledging the role they play in the development of young people...
Napdi honours women heading Nelson Mandela Bay schools
The Northern Areas People Development Initiative (Napdi) pushed female principals to the forefront in celebrating International Teachers’ Day, and honouring them for their tenacity in running schools efficiently and effectively.
Annually the Alumni Network, an affiliate of Napdi, commemorates the day with a special recognition event for teachers acknowledging the role they play in the development of young people...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend