Bay Khoi-San leaders call for recognition during meeting with Zuma
Community seeks support of former president in quest to be recognised as African
The Khoi and San people of SA believe they are treated like umgqakhwe (an illegitimate child) in a land they say historically belongs to them.
“We have welcomed everyone,” Nelson Mandela Bay Khoi-San leader Christian Martin said this week, lamenting the lack of recognition given to the community...
