Your Weekend

Water tanks kill the view at Donkin Reserve

Metro officials shoot themselves in the foot with bizarre placement of huge containers

02 October 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Water tanks installed in a prime position the Donkin Reserve are blocking the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s picture-perfect plan to boost tourism in the city.

The tanks have been put up right next to the stone pyramid monument, triggering complaints from residents, tour guides and a ward councillor that they are obstructing the view...

