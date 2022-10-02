Nelson Mandela Bay pupils being taught Khoisan language
Khoekhoegowab lessons being introduced after hours at four schools in breakthrough for community
By Roslyn Baatjies - 02 October 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay residents now have the opportunity to learn a new language — Khoekhoegowab.
As part of an initiative of the Pan South African Language Board, four Khoisan leaders in the metro have been attending workshops to equip them with the skills to teach Khoekhoegowab after hours at four schools...
