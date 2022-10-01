Nelson Mandela Bay politicians accused of rampant skulduggery
Eight released on bail after night in jail following arrest by Hawks
Details of alleged underhanded deals, an intricate web of deceit and corrupt relationships were laid bare in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday as politicians and business owners stood side-by-side in the dock after spending a night in jail.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended human settlements head Mvuleni Mapu, ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, former DA councillors Mbulelo Manyathi, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins, and businessman Xolani Masela and his wife, Nwabisa, were each released on bail of R5,000...
Nelson Mandela Bay politicians accused of rampant skulduggery
Eight released on bail after night in jail following arrest by Hawks
Court reporter
Details of alleged underhanded deals, an intricate web of deceit and corrupt relationships were laid bare in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday as politicians and business owners stood side-by-side in the dock after spending a night in jail.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended human settlements head Mvuleni Mapu, ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, former DA councillors Mbulelo Manyathi, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins, and businessman Xolani Masela and his wife, Nwabisa, were each released on bail of R5,000...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend