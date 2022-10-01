Nelson Mandela Bay parties welcome arrest of ANC officials in toilet tender irregularities
By Andisa Bonani - 01 October 2022
Political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay have slammed the ANC after the arrest of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and the allegations that three former DA councillors were paid off to help oust then-mayor Atholl Trollip.
At the centre of the shock arrests are a R24m toilet tender and the 2018 removal of Trollip...
Nelson Mandela Bay parties welcome arrest of ANC officials in toilet tender irregularities
Political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay have slammed the ANC after the arrest of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and the allegations that three former DA councillors were paid off to help oust then-mayor Atholl Trollip.
At the centre of the shock arrests are a R24m toilet tender and the 2018 removal of Trollip...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend