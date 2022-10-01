×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay parties welcome arrest of ANC officials in toilet tender irregularities

By Andisa Bonani - 01 October 2022

Political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay have slammed the ANC after the arrest of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and the allegations that three former DA councillors were paid off to help oust then-mayor Atholl Trollip.

At the centre of the shock arrests are a R24m toilet tender and the 2018 removal of Trollip...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read