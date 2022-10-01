Launch of year-long programme to ‘Advance Mandela’
By Gillian McAinsh - 01 October 2022
What’s in a name?
For Nelson Mandela University (NMU), the only higher education institution in the world to carry the name of former president Nelson Mandela, it means a commitment to the great statesman’s values — and more...
Launch of year-long programme to ‘Advance Mandela’
What’s in a name?
For Nelson Mandela University (NMU), the only higher education institution in the world to carry the name of former president Nelson Mandela, it means a commitment to the great statesman’s values — and more...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend