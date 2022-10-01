×

Your Weekend

Daso wins NMU elections by clear majority

01 October 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The DA Student Organisation (Daso) came out on top for the Nelson Mandela University student representative council elections with 6,523 votes, making Khwezi Mathambeka president for the 2023 academic year.

The results were announced on Friday after two days of online voting...

