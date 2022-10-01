×

Your Weekend

Balls to the wall for cancer awareness run

01 October 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Do not call the police... the purple speedo clad men running in the Gqeberha rain are not streakers but Good Samaritans raising awareness about prostate and testicular cancer as part of the national 2022 Hollard Daredevil Run. 

Almost 100 men joined thousands of others around SA for one of several annual 5km runs, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Association of SA and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of SA...

