Young artist explores own identity in exhibition works
NMU honours student’s portraits of African women to be featured online for Latitudes Reshape 22
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 24 September 2022
When she was younger, Nelson Mandela University honours art student Zama Spellman did not have the freedom to fully celebrate her identity as a young African woman.
Now, at the age of 22, she uses her paintbrush to express her African femininity by painting portraits that authentically represent African women, and her bold stance on the theme has earned her a slot to exhibit at the Latitudes Reshape 22 show. ..
Young artist explores own identity in exhibition works
NMU honours student’s portraits of African women to be featured online for Latitudes Reshape 22
When she was younger, Nelson Mandela University honours art student Zama Spellman did not have the freedom to fully celebrate her identity as a young African woman.
Now, at the age of 22, she uses her paintbrush to express her African femininity by painting portraits that authentically represent African women, and her bold stance on the theme has earned her a slot to exhibit at the Latitudes Reshape 22 show. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend