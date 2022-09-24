Ntombokuqala ‘Desert Flower’ Tolashe eyes SA junior-flyweight champion

Cape Town professional boxer Ntombokuqala “Desert Flower” Tolashe is looking to oust SA junior-flyweight champion Nozipho Bell when the two meet in the Battle of the Giants boxing tournament in October.
The extravaganza will be staged by the NMB Promoters’ Association in conjunction with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on October 2.
The event will form part of Heritage Month celebrations, which embrace cultural diversity.
The main supporting bout will see Odwa Gaxa fight Mziwoxolo Ndwayana for the Eastern Cape welterweight title in a 10-round fight.
Bell captured a fifth national title when she overcame Tolashe in 10 rounds in July 2021 to regain the SA title, which she vacated after winning the WBF world title against Unathi Myekeni in 2019.
Tolashe’s manager and trainer, Welsh Macibela, said his boxer is ready to take on Bell.
“Our preparations have been going well,” Macibela said.
“We are patiently awaiting for the day of the fight to take what is ours and return back home to Cape Town with our belt.
“We have a simple plan and that is to win, that is it. We will be fighting for a win on the day.
“Because the Western Cape in looked down upon when it comes to boxing, we desperately want to win to make history.
“If we win the belt, Tolashe will be the first female boxer from Cape Town to become a champion.”
Tolashe, 27, has eight fights under her belt, winning six and losing two.
Her recent win was against Limpopo’s Mashudu Ramakwelo at Nangoza Jebe Hall on September 28.
Other fights will be between Tuvia Wewege and Siphesihle Bottomani in a cruiserweight six-round fixture, while Mbulelo Gwabeni will be up against Buleleni Ngondeka in a featherweight four-round fight.
Asanda Gangqa will be up against Mbulelo Gubula in a junior bantamweight four-round clash while Siphesihle Mkhonza will take on Siphesihle Sityo over four junior-flyweight rounds.
